The Gianforte body-slam and how the GOP is stuck in a high-school mindset - Business Insider

Republicans used to claim to favor the rule of law.

Yet what happened when a Republican candidate for Congress in Montana was accused of body-slamming a reporter and cited for misdemeanor assault?

The conservative commentator Laura Ingraham wanted to know why he went crying to the police.

"Did anyone get his lunch money stolen today and then run to tell the recess monitor?" she tweeted.

Of course, this is what the police are for: They investigate crimes and enforce laws, so we don't have to get into physical altercations with Republican candidates who really don't want to discuss the Congressional Budget Office's score for the Republican healthcare bill.