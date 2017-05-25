Newsvine

D Luniz-1282741

About Trump voters didn't vote Trump for change, they wanted everyone as miserable as them. A bit like Russia. Articles: 2 Seeds: 60 Comments: 7659 Since: Aug 2009

The Gianforte body-slam and how the GOP is stuck in a high-school mindset - Business Insider

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by D Luniz-1282741 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 5:13 PM
Discuss:

Republicans used to claim to favor the rule of law.

Yet what happened when a Republican candidate for Congress in Montana was accused of body-slamming a reporter and cited for misdemeanor assault?

The conservative commentator Laura Ingraham wanted to know why he went crying to the police.

"Did anyone get his lunch money stolen today and then run to tell the recess monitor?" she tweeted.

Of course, this is what the police are for: They investigate crimes and enforce laws, so we don't have to get into physical altercations with Republican candidates who really don't want to discuss the Congressional Budget Office's score for the Republican healthcare bill.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor