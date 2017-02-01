Where Are The 'All Lives Matter' Supporters Now? | The Huffington Post

Remember those All Lives Matter advocates? You know, those who spoke out in response to Black Lives Matter. Those who felt that it was unfair to single out Black Lives when there were other, non-black lives at risk as well. Those who felt “Black Lives Matter” meant black lives mattered more than others. Those who deliberately declined to see “Black Lives Matter“ as a movement highlighting the demonstrable evidence that black lives do matter less than white lives to the criminal justice system, and instead, formed a competing hashtag as a means of undermining BLM without actually doing anything to support all the other lives they claimed to care about. Yeah those guys. Do you know if they want to carpool to the next travel ban protest to show support for the Muslim lives that are being targeted or will they just meet us there?