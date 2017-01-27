If you were excited at the prospect of no longer having to pay your local cable company a monthly stipend to use their set top boxes, boy does the House GOP have a surprise for you! Now that the FCC is being helmed by famed net neutrality opponent, Ajit Pai, Republican lawmakers are seizing upon the opportunity to squeeze a little more money out of the American public.
GOP pushes new FCC chief to kill set-top box rental proposal
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:40 AM
