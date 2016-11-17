Dear President Elect Trump: Climate change is no hoax

Dear President-Elect Trump:

You’ve said publicly that climate change is a “hoax,” and that the concept “was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” During the presidential campaign, you also said that you would zero out all federal funding related to climate change.

With that in mind, I wanted to send you this ‘postcard’ from the Arctic, a region I love dearly.

For the people who live in the Arctic, climate change is no hoax. They have been living with its effects for quite some time now. The region is warming twice as fast as any other on Earth. So in this postcard, I wanted to share with you just one small piece of that very large story.