Why Conservatives and Progressives Would Both Benefit From Defeating Donald Trump - The Atlantic

If the GOP becomes a party of white identity politics, it would hurt both the principled right and the “Bernie-or-Bust” left.

This is the GOP’s future if Donald Trump wins.

In Republican primaries, opportunists will try to mimic Trump’s ugly brand of identity politics and actual white nationalists will be emboldened to vie for power in the GOP. They will win in some regions and transform the tenor of local politics in many more, alienating a broad swath of Americans on the right and the left. If you don’t believe me look at how people already behave at Donald Trump rallies.

That faction may become the bane of all other Republicans.

