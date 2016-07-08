How Trump Can Save the G.O.P.

The sentiments themselves may be disturbing, but they demand attention. Yet few Republicans seem to acknowledge this. A party with a long history of cultural populism — hatred of elites combined with direct appeals to “the forgotten man,” “the silent majority” and “the moral majority” — has grown curiously deaf to the authentic distress still troubling millions who have been struggling in the Obama years. Rather than proposing concrete programs to help the middle class and the poor, the Republicans’ own elite continues to insist that the gravest threat to our economic security comes from government itself.