An alternitive to the NRA might be needed.

I'm not a writer so bare with me on this

A few days ago I had a short discussion with another nv member on the gun issue and the NRA. And one thing in it stuck in my mind.

I am paraphrasing here "I don't support them, but I have no where else to go"

So my question is, since time and time again we get these polls and surveys (tautology?) saying a majority of the membership wants some changes to gun laws, but the NRA is against the parts their members agree with.

Why not make a new organization? Yes, you wont be strong starting off, but between reddit, facebook, and hell, discord if you need to talk in mass. There are lots of ways to organize at a base level till your solid enough to organize and lobby on your own behalf.