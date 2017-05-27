Far Cry 5 a 'White Genocide Simulator'? You're Joking, Right? | COGconnected

For the first time in the Far Cry series, the game is set in the good old USA. While it isn’t new for a video game to have Americans as the villain – although it is rare – a number of people have taken to the internet to express their outrage at Ubisoft for making the antagonists a fundamentalist cult based out of Montana. An excessive amount of people are screaming bloody murder about boycotting Far Cry 5 because it is offensive, as the cult clearly has heavily Christian overtones. How do I know that this is the problem? Because the people up in arms and red in the face are the ones who are telling us explicitly that they are Christian and find this cult offensive.

Now, I can understand if you are offended because – much like the Modern Warfare 2 airport incident – the objective of the game was to murder innocent people. If that was the case, absolutely, it’s going too far. But this isn’t a group of Christians; this is a group of faith-based cultists. The only reason you should have to be offended is if you are one of them. Are you hunting down those who don’t share your faith, taking prisoners, murdering people, and carving words like “sinner” into their flesh? If so, then by all means, be offended. But those who are losing their minds on the internet need to take a step back and ask, ‘Why am I offended?’ Clearly, you can tell the difference between those of devout Christian faith and a murderous cult, regardless of its founding, right?

-Alexander Thomas